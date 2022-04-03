The Ricketts family presents Chelsea fans with an eight-point plan for the club’s future

The Ricketts family have presented Chelsea fans with an eight-point plan outlining their vision for the club’s future as part of their bid to buy the west London side.

They state that they will never participate in the European Super League, and are committed to keeping the club at Stamford Bridge.

The Ricketts family is one of four shortlisted bidders to purchase Chelsea, and also owns the Chicago Cubs baseball team. Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale after being approved by the UK government last month.

Financial backing has also been added by hedge fund manager Ken Griffin and Rock Entertainment Group, headed by Dan Gilbert.

Some Chelsea fans have criticized Ricketts’ attempt to buy the club. Earlier there were protests against his possible ownership of…