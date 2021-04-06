The Rig (Amazon Prime) Cast, Release Date, Story & How to Watch Free

The OTT Platform never lacks good content and they are the last ray of hope for Genzs and Millennials. The famous OTT Platforms like Amazon Prime is continuously releasing new web series for its audience. Among the series, the new show that is going to release is The Rig. The show is not yet released but it has developed hype around itself. Ahead of the launch, check out The Rig Cast, Release Date, Story & How to Watch Free on Amazon Prime.
The Rig is an American television show and its shooting is taking place in Scotland. It is being produced under the banner of Wild Mercury Productions. In this article, we are going to discuss The Rig. So, to know more information like what the show is about, read the article below. Also, know the premiere date; timings and the cast member of amazon prime The Rig.
The Rig Storyline
The directive mastermind behind the show is John Strickland, who was also the director of Bodyguard and Line of Duty, and the creator of the show is David Macpherson. For the first time in the history of amazon prime (sorry for being overdramatic, I can’t help it) a television show is being shot in Scotland and will release on Amazon.
The director of European Amazon Originals for prime video is Georgia Brown. She said and I quote- “The Rig is a brilliant story, expertly told, in the most dramatic of settings. It asks searching questions about nature and the environment, about what it takes to survive and to be human, which feels very pertinent to the world we are living in now.”
The Rig (Amazon Prime) Cast
Let’s cut to the chase. The main cast of the show is Iain Glen as Magnus Macmillan and Emily Hampshire as Rose Mason. Other than them, Martin Compston, Rochenda Sandall, Richard Pepple, Mark Bonnar, Calvin Demba, Emun Elliot, Abraham Popoola, Stuart Macquarrie, Molly Vevers and Owen Teale will also bless us with their presence in the show.
The show will release in more than 240 countries and will go for 8 episodes in this season. We will update more details on the website soon, so, stay in touch and stay safe.