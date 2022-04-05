The rights issue of Air New Zealand opened on Wednesday. What should shareholders do?

Air New Zealand investors have the opportunity on Wednesday to participate in what has been described as the largest corporate capital raise ever in New Zealand.

On March 30 the national carrier unveiled a $2.2 billion recapitalization plan to help it pay down its debt and improve liquidity.

The recapitalization did not come out of the blue, with Air New Zealand indicating for more than a year that it was planning to raise capital to help it recover from the devastating impact of Covid-19 on business.

Of the $2.2 billion package, $1.2 billion will be raised from shareholders through a rights offer.

