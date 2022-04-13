The rise and fall of Boris Johnson’s heir Rishi Sunak

Read Time: 2 mins — Viewed on politician

Who will be the next tenant of 10 Downing Street? Although we will have to wait two more years before we find out, internal discussions are already underway about the next British general election. All eyes are now on the legendary Conservative Party, whose members must decide in favor of the successor to the party’s leader and incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Until recently, everything suggested that Rishi Sunak, the current Minister of Finance – or Chancellor of the Exchequer – could claim the position of head of government, political report, Elected to the House of Commons in 2015, he then wisely chose to support Brexit. His political career began after his appointment as Chancellor of the Exchequer in 2020, “Perhaps the most powerful role …