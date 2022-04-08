The rise and fall of John Leslie as host wrongfully named rapist and celeb romance

Scots TV presenter John Leslie was the focus of a Channel 5 documentary this week that chronicled his rise and fall.

At the height of his fame, he was one of the most recognizable faces on TV across the UK, matching the stardom of the likes of Philip Scofield, Holly Willoughby or Alison Hammond today.

However, Leslie’s career took off when she became the center of a media storm following high profile allegations of rape.

During her heyday, the Edinburgh star had several famous and glam girlfriends after becoming the first Scottish host of children’s favorite Blue Peter, and co-hosted This Morning with Fern Britton.

However, in 2002, he went virtual overnight and was dismissed from his job.

TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson claimed in her autobiography released that year that…