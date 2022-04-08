The Roasters beat the Broncos 24–20 after the insane finish, which included three attempts in the final five minutes.

The Roosters beat the Broncos 24–20 to win one of the more insane finishes of an NRL game.

This came after a golden 25–24 win for the Warriors over the Cowboys earlier in the night at Radcliffe, which somehow ended up being a less busy night.

An hour down the road, the Broncos and the Roosters played an exciting contest at Lang Park, with several major changes setting up a busy end that ultimately ended in a tight win for the visitors.

Joy Manu and Sam Walker appeared to have won the game for the rosters when Manu trapped an intercept and crashed through the dummy half at the other end of the next set of six to tie the game at 16, with Walker gave a sideline conversion. He took a two-point lead with five minutes left.

It looked like Walker had put another…