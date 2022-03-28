The rock world mourns the death of legendary Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins tragically passed away in Bogota on Friday, March 25, 2022, just before the alternative rock band’s performance in concert that same evening. If the circumstances of his death are still unclear – he must have consumed a dozen substances -, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely passing of our dear Taylor Hawkins”announced the American conglomerate through a press release published on its Twitter account from Friday to Saturday night.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will be etched in our memories forever.”, without specifying the cause or circumstances of death, adds to the group of nearly 50-year-old American Dave Grohl, ex-drummer of Nirvana. The Foo Fighters, one of the most notorious alternative rock bands on the American scene, are often praised by critics, winner of several Grammy Awards and author of the big hit, …