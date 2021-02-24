“The ropes are going to be our quarterbacks for years to come.”: Russell Wilson will remain on the Seahawks of Seattle, according to teammate LJ Collier. sport

There is absolutely no shortage of Russell Wilson trade rumors around this offseason. In the opinion of LJ Collier, Seahawks fans have nothing to worry about.

Earlier this offseason, Russell Wilson surprised NFL fans when he publicly complained about his lack of patronage and lack of participation in personnel decisions in Seattle.

Talking to reporters two weeks ago, he said, “Like any player, you never want to be a hit.” This is the reality of fulfilling this situation; Ask any quarterback who wants to play this game. But at the same time, it is part of the job and everything else. “

“I think the reality is that I have definitely become a hit. I have been dismissed about 400 times, so we have gotten better. I have also found ways to get better. “

“I think it’s a big thing we have to fix. It is fixed and has to be at the end of the day, as I aim to play 10 to 15 more years. “

When you look at the number, Wilson definitely has a point. He has been sacked 394 times, the most for any player in his first 9 seasons since the merger.

However, Wilson believes the rumors are mere rumors and nothing else. He appeared in Good Morning Football today, where he had it to say about the situation.

[email protected] On by LJ Collier @gmfb @nflnetwork On speculation about QB Russell Wilson’s future: “Don’t buy it at all.” He is a winning man. Juice is going to be our quarterback for years to come. This is what I believe on this. “ – Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) 24 February, 2021

Will Russell Wilson Get Stuck?

Despite some interesting, and even exciting, proposed trades, it is likely that she will return for her 10th season in Seattle. Wilson has 3 years left on his deal and will therefore count as a good amount of dead money against Seattle’s cap.

Additionally, even though an ideal business scenario may fall, Wilson still has no business on his contract. This means that without any deal the team can agree, nothing is final until Wilson himself approves of the destination.

Read also: “Not at all! There are no better 32 people than me.”: New England Patriots QB Cam Newton believes he will be a starter in 2021.