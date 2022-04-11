The royal family remembers Prince Philip on the first anniversary of his death. entertainment

Members of the Royal Family have paid tribute to Prince Philip on the first anniversary of his death.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on 9 April 2021 at the age of 99 and a video montage was shared on social media to mark the first anniversary of his passing on Saturday (09.04.22).

The footage is accompanied by a reading of ‘The Patriarchs – An Elegy’ by the poet Simon Armitage and shows Philip at various points in his life, including when he was a child, his marriage to Queen Elizabeth and the birth of the couple’s four children. is included. ,

The poem was originally published on the day of the Duke’s funeral last year and pays tribute to his distinguished career…