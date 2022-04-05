The Rumor: Is There A Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Demo Coming?

Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga has just launched for Switch and by all indications, it’s going to be a cracker of a Lego game. We gave the game a 9/10 in our review, calling it a “great experience on Switch” and “a great big celebration of everything Star Wars.”

If you’re still on the fence about the game, the good news is that it looks like a demo may be on the way. A quick search of the game on the UK eShop brings up the words ‘Demo Available’ under the game’s summary, however clicking on the product page does not bring up an option at the time of writing.

It could be a mistake at this stage, but hopefully it could be a sign that a demo will be announced any day now. We’ll be sure to update you if any are on…