KYIV, Ukraine – Russian troops left the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear site early Friday after Ukrainians returned control, officials said, as residents in parts of eastern Ukraine prepared for new attacks and provided food and other humanitarian relief. Waited for blocked supply.

Ukraine’s state power company, Energotom, said troops in Chernobyl pulled out after receiving “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches in the forest in the exclusion zone around the closed plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it could not independently verify the risk claim.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region accused Ukraine of flying a helicopter gunship across the border, in what would be the first attack of its kind.