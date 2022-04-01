The Russians left Chernobyl; Ukraine ready for new attacks

NEBI QENA and EURUS KARMANOU . By

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Russian troops left the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear site early Friday after returning control over Ukrainians, officials said, as the country’s eastern parts prepare for fresh attacks and Russians engulfed the port city. Another aid mission for Mariupol.

Ukraine’s state power company, Energoatom, said that the pullout at chernobyl The shutdown came after soldiers had received “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches in the woods in the exclusion zone around the plant. But there was no independent confirmation of this.

Controls were exchanged amid rising signs the Kremlin is using as cover to renegotiate talk of de-escalation in Ukraine,…