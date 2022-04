When Russian tanks invade her town in late February, this Ukrainian university student films in secret. Together with their 94-year-old grandmother Olenna and their teenage son, they go into hiding to survive. Maria and Olena witness Russian abuses committed during the capture of the city, which was liberated on 2 April.

Around Meaux (Seine-et-Marne) on April 8, 2022. Danil, 15, his great-grandmother Olenna, 94, and his mother Maria, 38, (left to right) took a week to arrive in France after leaving Bucha. Ukraine). LP/Hughes Telles