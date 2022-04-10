The Saints lead singer Chris Bailey dies

Chris Bailey, the lead singer of the famous rock band The Saints, has died.

The Australian band announced the singer and songwriter’s death on social media on Monday morning.

“It is with great pain in our hearts that we have to inform you of the passing of The Saints singer and songwriter Chris Bailey on April 9, 2022,” the statement read.

“Chris lived a life of poetry and music and was stranded on Saturday nights.”

The band announced the death of Chris Bailey on Monday morning.

Bailey, born in 1957, co-founded the band Brisbane with guitarist Ed Kuper and drummer Ivor Hay in 1973 after meeting in school.

In 1974, Jeffrey Wegener joined on drums and Hay switched to bass guitar.

Wegener left the band in 1975 and Kim Bradshaw joined bass guitar, while Hay went back…