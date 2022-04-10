The Saints singer Chris Bailey dies at 65

In an interview last May, Saints guitarist Ed Kuper explained Sydney Morning Herald And age More about the band’s beginnings in Brisbane and how they started playing punk music even before the genre existed.

“We never called ourselves a punk band because it didn’t exist when we were starting out,” he said.

The Saints earned the punk label in 1976 after the Sex Pistols burst in England and the Ramones broke through with their own New York twist on fast, furious, buzzsaw guitar rock.

“The funny thing was, once punk exploded in the UK, it was all over the front pages and all of a sudden it became controversial but we were free and easy going, whatever we wanted. It was all about innocence and naivety. So was the world,” Kuiper said.