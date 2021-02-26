LATEST

“The same happens every time I put a helmet on every driver” – Charles Lechler and Carlos Sainz ready to race Lewis Hamilton. sport

Posted on

“Whenever I put a helmet on every driver is the same” – Charles Lecler and Carlos Sainz, ready to give tough competition to Lewis Hamilton, as the latter braces for a record 8th championship.

Ferrari finished sixth last season, their worst results in four decades. This gives impetus for Charles Lerlark as the senior driver to perform best this season. This being the opposition to defeat Lewis Hamilton, LeClerk disagrees, which is the opposition.

“Whenever I put a helmet on every driver it is the same. I have a lot of respect for everyone on the grid and Lewis has gained a lot in the game, but when I put on the helmet I try to fight him as much as I do with anyone else on the grid. “

Carlos Sainz seconded Chase Lecler over Lewis Hamilton

Carlos Sainz has stepped in with great expectations from McLaren towards Ferrari. When it came to the last McLaren champion Lewis Hamilton’s retirement, Sainz supported Lechler’s opinion. Not everyone may like Hamilton, but he has solidified his legend in the game.

“I see a Mercedes and I want to fight that Mercedes as much as I want to fight someone else. I do not see Lewis Hamilton inside the car. The respect I have for Lewis is huge and all drivers have a lot of respect for the man who has seven world titles – it’s unbelievable – but you never think about that inside the car Who is it, you always try to defeat him. “

Read more: “He is also here for the benefit of the team” – Charles Lecler and Carlos Sainz inspired Ferrari to return to the top

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
935
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
911
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
837
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
731
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });