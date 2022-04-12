The SAS Who Dare Wins star discusses replacing Ant Middleton

sas: who dares to win Star Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham has opened up about the show’s decision to replace former head coach Ant Middleton.

Middleton was kicked out of the show last year after several controversial comments. It was later announced that American legend Rudy Reyes would replace him on the Channel 4 show for its seventh season, which premiered last night (April 10).

Ahead of Sunday night’s premiere, Billingham opened up with a chat about Middleton’s exit from the show RadioTimes.com And it shows how Reyes compares as a head coach, saying it’s “different.”

Dave J HognaGetty Images

