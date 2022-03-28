The scandal with Enrique Pinti and his illness that nearly bankrupted him

The entertainment world mourns the death of capocomic Enrique Pinti at the age of 82 this Sunday. comedian behind creole sauce He had diabetes and circulatory problems in his feet, In 2019, the actor had announced that he felt that the water had reached his neck and that he could not afford insulin to treat his diabetes.

“It scares me, not when I get electricity and gas bills. I have a good prepayment which I took in 1983 and I have the best plan; I got 39 thousand pesos and the insulin I used. I get 36 thousand pesos per month” , When his statements made an impact as the medicine is provided free of cost by the state, the actor He clarified that he was duped by a prepaid employee.