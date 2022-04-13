‘The sea is merciless’: locals reflect on rescue efforts, tragedy at Peggy’s Cove, NS

Two Peggy Cove, NS, residents who ran toward the water on Monday evening after hearing someone fall, say this was not their first rescue attempt.

“It shouldn’t happen, but it does happen,” said Eric Morash, a fisherman in the community.

At around 8:30, emergency services in the area were informed that someone was in the water at Peggy Cove near the lighthouse.

Rescue teams including the RCMP, Halifax Regional Fire and Rescue, Joint Rescue Coordination Center and Coast Guard rushed to the scene. Eventually, he pulled the two men out of the water. Later, one died, while the other received life-threatening injuries.

Morash said…