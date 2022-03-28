The Search for the Heir (France 3): The Incredible Legacy of Nelly Kaplan, a Letter to Damien Gerard and Unexpected Treasures

France 3. starting the second season of find heirs In the first half of the evening of this Monday, March 28, 2022, with one new case. This new salvo takes the opportunity to welcome the two new offices of genealogists in Rouen and Montpellier.

The first episode of the documentary series, produced by KM and airing this Monday, March 28, will open at Damien Gerard’s office in Le Mans. He must manage the incredible artistic, real estate and financial legacy of a particular deceased, Writer and filmmaker Nelly Kaplan,

In cinema, he directed the film Pirate’s Bride (1969) with Bernadette Lafont and Julien Guimar, papa small boats (1971) with Michelle Bouche and Judith Magrey, Charles and Lucia (1979) With Danielle Ceccaldi and Ginette Garcin or Even pleasure of love (1991) with Pierre Arditi and François Fabian. in his novels Queen of the Sabbaths, Reservoir of the senses And Memoirs of a Sheet Reader,