The season was all about coach Kay, but a powerful push to the Final Four has made Duke’s players a bigger story.

San Francisco – Never had a second to waste. Every moment in every timeout was opportunity. There are only so many days, minutes, hours, and seconds left by Mike Krzyzewski to coach this team. It was for this—as Krzyzewski noted this week—a chance to walk across the bridge to the mecca of college basketball.

Final four glory was on the line.

They know the bridges of this city very well. The most famous of them stands in distinction – “international orange” being its official color – just seven miles from Chase Center, cruising over the Presidio and connecting one part of San Francisco to another. In this metropolis of steep slopes, where the streets bend like pitchforks and ski pistachios,…