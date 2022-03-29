The second best option with no risk down the road

With housing affordability being a major election issue, the 2022 federal budget plan expands on what the coalition put forward in the 2019 election to help home buyers.

1st Home Loan Deposit Scheme Helps those without the standard 20% deposit required by mortgage lenders. For those who qualify, it guarantees up to 15% of the value of the loan, which means buyers can secure a home loan with a 5% deposit.

The plan was in the 2021-22 financial year 10,000. overshadowed Location. The 2022 budget is increasing this to 35,000 per year, plus an additional 10,000 places for first home buyers in regional areas.

It will also expand a category for single parents introduced in the 2021 budget, allowing some to enter with a 2% deposit, raising the cap to 5,000 per year.

Government program for this…