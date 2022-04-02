In his 2019 HBO special, home videoComedian Jerrod Carmichael asked his mother if he had ever used cocaine or had a same sex relationship. When she says no, Carmichael bluntly says, “I’ve had relationships with friends before.”

It turns out that it wasn’t a once-in-a-time thing for Carmichael to delve into family secrets while revealing his own, in his latest HBO comedy special. rothaniel, shows the connection. Special, The New York Times Call “Riveting” debuts tonight at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

Speaking to the audience at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York, where rothaniel was shot, Carmichael describes learning that his father had been unfaithful to his mother over the years, and the way that information acted upon him.

“After that was out…