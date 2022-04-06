The Secret Weapon of Victory Isn’t the Key to Unlocking the Derby

It’s a puzzle Melbourne Victory head coach Tony Popovic has rarely faced in the 2021/22 A-League main season.

After going into Saturday’s home Melbourne derby against cross-town rivals City at AAMI Park, The Boss will have a full squad to bid to take away the ladder-leaders.

The top-four clash seems to have a significant impact on both the club’s fortunes, with Vijay looking to catch up with the top-two sides and City looking to extend their lead at the top.

It sets up a big night.

Entering the season, the depth of Victory was projected as a force to be reckoned with with the likes of Chris Economidis, Josh Brillante, Jason Davidson, Matt Spiranovic, Nick D’Agostino and Roderick Miranda.

Fitness, suspension, fixture crunches and…