The sectors of the audiovisual industry request the resignation of Luis Puenzo as President of Inca

Various actors from the audiovisual sector called for a concentration in front of the National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (INCA) this afternoon, demanding the resignation of the organization’s head Luis Puenzo.

The main dissatisfaction with the filmmaker’s management lies with the non-revision of the development plan,” leveled at the government of (Mauricio) Macri which focused on film production among the largest production companies based in AMBA, which boosted production. Cinema in the Province”, assuring the Collective of Filmmakers via an open letter that it has sent to the Minister of Culture, Tristan Bauer.

“Cinema is going through a really important and worrying moment, aside from where they end in December this year…