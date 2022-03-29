The Senegal vs Egypt World Cup qualifier was a bedlam full of lasers

We don’t expect a grand end to the World Cup qualifiers from what happened in Dakar tonight for the second leg of the Senegal vs Egypt tie.

The qualifier was a rematch of the African Cup of Nations final, which was also decided by penalties.

Egypt looked to have some revenge for that result, thanks to its own goal from Salou Sis in a 1-0 win over the weekend in Cairo.

However in Dakar tonight, Boley Dia scored for Senegal in the third minute and the match ended in penalties after a negative Egyptian team achieved a stalemate.