The Serpent Season 1 Netflix release date, cast, plot and more details

Serpent is a crime drama based on the crimes of serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who murdered young tourists between 1975 and 1976.

In July 2019, the BBC announced that it had ordered an eight-part drama series from Mammoth Screen, depicting the crimes of notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

Charles Sobhraj is a French serial killer, a thief and fraudster of Vietnamese and Indian origin. They are also known as snakes and bikini killers. In the 1970s, Sobraj committed at least a dozen murders. In 1976, Sabaraj is said to have killed ten passengers on the hippie trail through Nepal, Thailand and India. Today, 77-year-old Charles Sobhraj is serving a life sentence in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Director The Serpent ‘director Tom Shankland said in an interview: “It has been a dream of mine to bring back the lost age of the hippie route back to life since I first traveled from Asia and was interviewed by Charles Sobhraj.” had heard. “

In the UK, The Serpent premiered on BBC One on New Year’s Day in 2021 and all eight episodes were released on BBC iPlayer on the same day. Viewers outside the UK await the series to be released on Netflix. We have some details about The Serpent Season 1, including a worldwide release date.

Serpent Cast and other details

French actor Tahar Rahim has played the lead role of Charles Sobhraj. Jenna Coleman is one of the leading stars of the series. Jena played the role of Marie-André Leclerc, who acted as Sobhraj’s partner in crime and collaborators. The Serpent also stars Ellie Bumber, Billy Howell, Tim McInerney and William Brand.

The project was directed by Richard Warlow and Toby Finale, along with Tom Vankland and Hans Herbots.

While we were expecting snake Premiered outside of the UK on Netflix in February 2021 or March 2021. But it was 4 March 2021 Netflix has announced that season 1 will arrive in the US on 2 April 2021

What does it take to catch a murderer? Tahar Rahim and Jenna Coleman star in The Serpent. Fell in love on 2 April pic.twitter.com/X9E9C7Nj3z – Netflix (@netflix) March 4, 2021

Netflix UK will get the series a year after it airs. It will probably be early 2022. Until then, the series will be available on BBC iPlayer in the UK.