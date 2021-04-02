ENTERTAINMENT

The Serpent Web Series All Episodes Released On Netflix Review, Cast, Storyline, Plot, IMDB Rating!

Avatar
By
Posted on
The Serpent

The most popular OTT Platform Netflix is streaming the new web show “The Serpent” on 2nd April 2021. The wait of the viewers is finally over and they can enjoy the show today on Netflix. This web show is based on a true story and the genre of the show is based on crime drama serial. The web show is directed by Tom Shankland and Hans Herbots and written by Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay. The show is based on the crimes of serial murderer Charles Shobhraj.

The Serpent

Contents hide
1 The Serpent Web Series On Netflix
2 The Serpent Review

The Serpent Web Series On Netflix

  • Tahar Rahim is playing the role of Charles Sobhraj
  • Jenna Coleman is playing the role of Marie-Andree Leclerc
  • Billy Howle is playing the role of Herman Knippenberg
  • Ellie Bamber is playing the role of Angela Knippenberg and later on Angela Kane
  • Amesh Edireweera is playing the role of Ajay Chowdhary
  • Tim Mclnnerny is playing the role of Paul Siemons
  • Adam Rothenberg is playing the role of Gilbert Redland
  • Mathilde Warnier is playing the role of Nadine Gires

The Serpent Review

The show is based on the mid of 1970s era and the story revolves around Charles Sobhraj who is a serial killer and he assassinated many young tourists between 1975-1976. He is an Asian mixed breed who used to give the poison to the tourists and he commits his crime in the Hips appearing in Bangkok. After killing them, he takes the passport of the travelers and uses their identities for traveling the world and auctioning the stolen gems. Later on, a Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg starts the investigation of the assassination of Dutch travelers and receives clues about Sobhraj.

This show has a total of eight episodes and all the episodes released today on Netflix. Each episode has a one-hour running time.

Some facts about Charles Sobhraj:-

  • He was imprisoned in 1976 for giving a drug to French students in New Delhi.
  • He was arrested for several charges and was imprisoned for 20 years and escaped in 1986 later he gave the drugs to the prison guards.
  • Later on, he was free from jail in 1997 and he lived in France.
  • In 2003 again he was arrested in a casino in Kathmandu and then be sentenced to life incarceration for the murder of Connie Bronzich.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
481
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
457
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
443
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
438
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
437
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
436
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
414
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
398
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
394
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
387
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top