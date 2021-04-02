The Serpent Web Series All Episodes Released On Netflix Review, Cast, Storyline, Plot, IMDB Rating!

The most popular OTT Platform Netflix is streaming the new web show “The Serpent” on 2nd April 2021. The wait of the viewers is finally over and they can enjoy the show today on Netflix. This web show is based on a true story and the genre of the show is based on crime drama serial. The web show is directed by Tom Shankland and Hans Herbots and written by Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay. The show is based on the crimes of serial murderer Charles Shobhraj.
The Serpent Web Series On Netflix
- Tahar Rahim is playing the role of Charles Sobhraj
- Jenna Coleman is playing the role of Marie-Andree Leclerc
- Billy Howle is playing the role of Herman Knippenberg
- Ellie Bamber is playing the role of Angela Knippenberg and later on Angela Kane
- Amesh Edireweera is playing the role of Ajay Chowdhary
- Tim Mclnnerny is playing the role of Paul Siemons
- Adam Rothenberg is playing the role of Gilbert Redland
- Mathilde Warnier is playing the role of Nadine Gires
The Serpent Review
The show is based on the mid of 1970s era and the story revolves around Charles Sobhraj who is a serial killer and he assassinated many young tourists between 1975-1976. He is an Asian mixed breed who used to give the poison to the tourists and he commits his crime in the Hips appearing in Bangkok. After killing them, he takes the passport of the travelers and uses their identities for traveling the world and auctioning the stolen gems. Later on, a Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg starts the investigation of the assassination of Dutch travelers and receives clues about Sobhraj.
This show has a total of eight episodes and all the episodes released today on Netflix. Each episode has a one-hour running time.
Some facts about Charles Sobhraj:-
- He was imprisoned in 1976 for giving a drug to French students in New Delhi.
- He was arrested for several charges and was imprisoned for 20 years and escaped in 1986 later he gave the drugs to the prison guards.
- Later on, he was free from jail in 1997 and he lived in France.
- In 2003 again he was arrested in a casino in Kathmandu and then be sentenced to life incarceration for the murder of Connie Bronzich.