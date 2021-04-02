The Serpent Web Series All Episodes Released On Netflix Review, Cast, Storyline, Plot, IMDB Rating!

The most popular OTT Platform Netflix is streaming the new web show “The Serpent” on 2nd April 2021. The wait of the viewers is finally over and they can enjoy the show today on Netflix. This web show is based on a true story and the genre of the show is based on crime drama serial. The web show is directed by Tom Shankland and Hans Herbots and written by Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay. The show is based on the crimes of serial murderer Charles Shobhraj.

The Serpent Web Series On Netflix

Tahar Rahim is playing the role of Charles Sobhraj

Jenna Coleman is playing the role of Marie-Andree Leclerc

Billy Howle is playing the role of Herman Knippenberg

Ellie Bamber is playing the role of Angela Knippenberg and later on Angela Kane

Amesh Edireweera is playing the role of Ajay Chowdhary

Tim Mclnnerny is playing the role of Paul Siemons

Adam Rothenberg is playing the role of Gilbert Redland

Mathilde Warnier is playing the role of Nadine Gires

The Serpent Review

The show is based on the mid of 1970s era and the story revolves around Charles Sobhraj who is a serial killer and he assassinated many young tourists between 1975-1976. He is an Asian mixed breed who used to give the poison to the tourists and he commits his crime in the Hips appearing in Bangkok. After killing them, he takes the passport of the travelers and uses their identities for traveling the world and auctioning the stolen gems. Later on, a Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg starts the investigation of the assassination of Dutch travelers and receives clues about Sobhraj.

This show has a total of eight episodes and all the episodes released today on Netflix. Each episode has a one-hour running time.

Some facts about Charles Sobhraj:-