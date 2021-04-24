‘The Simpsons’: Is Matt Groening *still* predicting the future? – Film TMT

It’s kind of creepy how nicely The Simpsons has been predicting the long run since 1989. With over 700 episodes spanning over thirty years, it’s no shock that the present predicted some occasions just like the creation of smartwatches and even horse meat scandals!

Nevertheless, the collection has additionally predicted main historic occasions just like the Ebola outbreak and even Donald Trump’s presidency! The present’s creator, Matt Groening, has as soon as said “We take essentially the most unlikely, ridiculous, silly, not possible, never-will-happen joke, after which it seems that our imaginations aren’t that imaginative”.

Effectively, we’re beginning to suppose witchcraft must be concerned at this level as a result of the present is simply too correct. We compiled an inventory of some current and oddly particular moments of The Simpsons predicting the long run and doable occasions to come back.

The COVID-19 Pandemic

In 1993, an episode of The Simpsons included a lethal virus originating from Japan after an worker coughed right into a blender that was shipped to America. As soon as the virus spreads among the many metropolis, everybody goes into full panic mode and begins shopping for out all of the grocery shops. All of us bear in mind the bathroom paper debacle after COVID hit in 2020.

Much more correct, was the federal government’s response throughout the present. Because of the lack of a remedy, these affected are advised that merely relaxation will assist. All of us bear in mind when the official protocol for having COVID was to not go to the hospital however to only keep house.

Ted Cruz’s Trip Scandal

The Simpsons predicted Cruz’s current scandal the place he fled Texas to Cancun amidst the pandemic and a statewide hurricane. Senator Cruz even left his canine at house. Now that’s simply unsuitable.

Followers discovered an outdated scene from the present that includes an an identical political fiasco. A Cruz lookalike is stay broadcasting from his tropical getaway besides a pretend authorities workplace backdrop is behind him.

Kamala Harris’s Outfit

This one is manner too particular. In The Simpsons, Lisa turns into the primary feminine president proper after Donald Trump leaves workplace. Equally, the U.S. noticed its first feminine Vice President after Trump’s presidency.

Much more uncanny is the an identical outfits each Lisa Simpson and Kamala Harris put on days after being elected. The outfit is identical, even all the way down to the earrings!

Capitol Hill Riot

The present, extra darkly, predicted a 2021 doomsday after the U.S. election. Springfield is left in flames and Homer is seen holding a rifle with the date “January twentieth, 2021” on the display.

On January sixth, 2021, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol constructing, inflicting chaos in Washington D.C. and sparking a nationwide divide.

This ones a bit on the ominous aspect, so we’re hoping that the present can begin predicting occasions which are truly nice!

Ivanka Trump’s Presidential Marketing campaign

In 2016, the present featured a marketing campaign poster that reads “Ivanka 2028”. Effectively, Groening received Donald Trump’s marketing campaign success proper, so this doesn’t appear to be too out of the realm of risk. We’ll simply have to attend for 2028 to come back round and see what occurs!

Digital Huge Ben

We actually hope this one doesn’t come true. One episode that would presumably be predicting the long run confirmed London’s Huge Ben with a digitized clock somewhat than its traditionally well-known authentic. As expertise & society evolves, evidently this prediction isn’t removed from actuality.

Block Out the Solar

The grasping Mr. Burns as soon as schemed to dam the solar to ensure that residents to pay for extra electrical energy, predicting the way forward for paying for stuff that was free. This one could also be far-fetched, however we’re sure if any evil billionaire have been to look at this episode they may give it a strive. Elon Musk, please take pity on us.

—

Fox has lately renewed The Simpsons for 2 extra seasons. This implies we’ll be having extra psychic visions till 2023 or presumably longer! Tell us within the feedback some more odd predictions from the Emmy-winning present!