The Simpsons season 32 episode 14 release date, watch and preview online

After conquering excellent character voice-over performances and excellent character voice-over performances, the Simpsons are back with an outstanding performance this year.

Loading...

It is well said that the Simpsons never grow old, and this year they are executive producer James L. Continuing season 32 with Brooks, the California stay-at-home applause praised employees for starting work from their home from March 2020 before the order was published. . In an interview with The Hollywood Anchor at the end of March 2020, listener Al Jean stated, “Production did not sprout a day nor lose.” At the time, seven episodes for the season; Horror episodes were first developed, including Treehouse, and they began collecting other twenty-two.

Loading...

Loading... Loading...

Jean also said that ‘we are a little bit ahead of where we normally are. The series had a committee from San Diego Comic-Con 2020, which promoted Jean, Matt Sellman, Caroline Omin, David Silverman, and Mike B. to promote the season. Traded with Anderson as “Comic-Con @ Home” on the panel. The committee, with a fixed-year series, Smith Smith acting as intermediaries.

Loading...

2021 Simpsons Production

The Simpsons’ 2021 production released the 11th episode of the 32nd season. The episode is called “The Dead-Feels Ltd.”, and is about the comic book guy and his partner Kumiko and the Simpsons family being the protagonists of the two stories. On the one hand, the couple are enjoying their Sundays together as they ignore registration in Android’s Dungeon for donations to birthday parties that they are about to check out.

Loading...

Homer and Marge barely survived to end the day after spending so much time between the children and picking up the wrong child while picking Bart, and a child who looked like him, Celand Huberner III. They take the children home and seduce Ned to take care of the children, when they disappear for a minor thing in Moe’s night. In common sense, they join and win the comic book guy and Kumiko team. After a chaotic dinner with her husbands, Marge calls Kumiko to her home, where she makes her recommendation to deal with the comic book guy lifestyle. When Maggie starts crying, she asks him to take care of her while she is weaned from the bottle.

Loading...

Loading...

Kumiko is not privy to dealing with children. However, after presenting her to the doll, which slips from the cradle, she goes ahead and sings a Japanese lullaby, which makes her very happy. Marge indicates that she is a natural. Kumiko makes a decision: to ask her husband to have a child with her. However, after blowing his life around children in Android’s Dungeon, he says that he doesn’t want one.

Loading...

Forever cemetery

In the evening, Marge noted how many situations Kumiko has changed on her InstaSnap posts, and Homer presents them to help “ruin their gay lives without children around the house”. It’s movie night at Springfield Forever Graveyard and Homer promises Bart and Lisa gift cards when they tell comic book guy and Kumiko how good they are. The film presented is Forward to the Past. However, Comic Book Guy gets annoyed when Barto and Lisa start following things on their phones, much to Kumiko’s dismay.

Loading...

Homer and Marge practice in a platinum tomb, where they begin kissing, but lost in the dungeon. In the movie, Bart and Lisa reveal how much they enjoyed the ending of the movie that filled the comic book guy’s heart. However, as they locate Homer and Marge, the children become nervous trying to open the door to the crypt, pretending to be zombies in an attempt to open it, and the comic book guy flees after combing with their support Huh.

Loading...

Loading...

Homer and Marge are delivered by Raphael, and they meet again, while Kumiko informs him that the comic book guy has gone to a place where there is no wish. He is determined to return to his childhood home, where his father, the Stamp Stello Stamp Stamp Fellow, lives. Kumiko angrily convinces Homer and Marge to bring back the comic book Gai, so they go to her house, where the story of her childhood is told.

Loading...

He was surrounded by childless family characteristics who spend their time collecting things, preferably in love with him. Marge tries to influence him to return. However, the comic book guy says that he will be home alone from now on.

Loading...

The comic book guy

Marge takes a sketched picture of a comic book guy on a baseball team. The story tells how he turned into baseball. However, the team never played a big game, injuring other pitchers. He was called out of the ground.

Loading...

However, his father fails to see his accomplishment and he fails in his attacks, his comrades throw him in the garbage can. Many comics were thrown into the trash and that was how he started his excitement and became a comic book guy. Marge tells his father about his lack of affection for his son.

Loading...

Loading...

Marge urges him to lick one of his unique tickets. The postage stamp shows that he bought a baseball hired by Sandy Koufax because if he lost he would not know how to rest, so he bought him collectibles.

The two adjust to a game with a wrapped ball, and the thrill has changed him greatly, so he returns home, able to bear a child.

Loading...

Episode 12: Diary queen

Ned Flanders has a garage sale and Springfield celebrities sing their way into his home. Many people buy his goods. However, he then overpowers Carl and Lenny and starts destroying the goods they bought. When he sees that Ned gets angry and has stopped selling for only $ 27. Millhouse and Bart bought several of his novels and used them to bounce Bart. But after failing to record his antics, he sat on a block, picking up a barely lit diary, which he won as Edna Crabapple.

Loading...

Loading...

He tries to throw her into the river before retreating as they accidentally capture the Springfield mafia so that a body falls into it.

They start reading the diary at Bart’s treehouse and determine that Chellmers handles his car keys and steals his car. Using the teacher’s lounge code, he opens the room to see what they are doing there and does a secondary job as a call center.

At Our Lady of Springfield Church, Bart realizes that she believed she had the ability, believing she was working as the president’s chair examiner, so Bart received “A” from a test school. Starts treating around.

Loading...

Biodata

At dinner they celebrate with a cake. Lisa and Marge, however, try to find out how he cheated, and Lisa finds out that the diary in the treehouse, a search for feelings written about her, was not for Bart. But her cat. She decides to lie to Bart, lies and hobbles about it. Bart also treats Willie by giving him a pet rabbit. Lisa is determined to have some Xanax. Bart is remembered for his achievements at the Reformation Day awards ceremony, which led to his participation in Spelling Bee. But before she gets herself involved, Lisa tells her the truth.

Loading...

Marge tries to comfort her at the tree house, but is unsuccessful. However, Ned arrives at night and tells him that they once thought they would leave the city. But they did not do so. He had a family gathering to vote, and Edna decided to live to help people like Bart who want him, who want to understand the good that is locked in them, and those who want to move. Trying for Bart presents the diary back to Ned, and he discerns a passage in it, collectively telling her feelings about her time, turning her life into a living fantasy. A montage of photos in the diary is then displayed in his memory.

Loading...

Episode 13: Vad Gol

Ralph leads a parade in the city center. However, this is just his imagination. Mr. Rum-ta-tu, a flying bear, takes him to a bush where he finds a secret, a large playground. On the last day of school, he directs other children to discover the secrets behind it. They start by hiding on the road with their backs to it.

Loading...

Loading...

They are building a big golf club in the city center. Milhouse and Bart find that Drs. Jimbo is arranging money for Hibbert by acting as a caddy, so they ask Rafael to work as a caddy as well. Bart Kent joins Brockman, while Millhouse joins Mr. Burns.

Bart begins to succeed Kent; While Millhouse is performing poorly, Burns dodges his shot and presents him with a memory of a mile. Bart keeps going and collects more money from his father; Like he has money without a speedy dryer sheet.

Loading...

Margie takes Maggie to see him driven and sees changes in him, where he prepares people for money, including him. Phineas Q. Butterfat’s Ice Cream Parlor. He allowed ice cream after telling them how he made $ 50 and moved the parlor staff. At the same time, Marge forcibly leaves the saloon and asks Homer to disagree with her attention.

Loading...

Biodata

Bart eventually buys a swimming pool for himself and his friends. However, Martin suggests buying a good investment vehicle, so he buys the Coyote Track Flipper. However, when others ask him to use the quad, he refuses, making them angry. Marge and Lisa try to impress people at Springfield City Hall. But miss them because they play in the club.

Loading...

The president of the bar club sees Bildorf as his next target; While Marge and Lisa write an online petition at pester.org; “Stop Simulating the Springfield Juniors Wealth” (abbreviated “Stop Pampering the SZW”), receiving over 1 million subscriptions (briefly getting many more signatures), and nearing the club’s existence.

Loading...

The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 14

Episode 14 will be released on March 7, 2021. In the episode, Cletus becomes a singing sensation, while Homer becomes a new man Homer j simpson, Were previously known Maximum power, Is the father of the Simpsons family. Homer is overweight, lazy and inexperienced, but also very attached to his wife and children.

Loading...

He works as a low-level impregnation inspector at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant in Sector 7G; Although he is often clumsy, he usually sleeps on duty and eats donuts.

Loading...

He contributes a lot of his time to Moe’s Tavern with his life-long friends Leanie, Carl, Barney, and bartender Moe Ciazal. At home, he can often sit on the couch watching TV while snacking on food and drinking duff beer.

Loading...

You can watch The Simpsons online on Disney Plus.