The singer shared an unexpected snapshot for her 54th birthday

Diva celebrates her birthday on 30 March.

An old picture for another year. Extraordinary Celine Dion has never been so thoughtful. The Quebec singer, whose long absence and health issues have kept her fans in suspense for several months, came forward for her birthday.

This Wednesday, March 30, the diva is actually celebrating her 54th birthday. To mark the occasion, despite being somewhat withdrawn from her life, Celine Dion has satisfied her 5 million followers with a picture of herself as a child. Here we see the little girl in a turtleneck sailor top and with a broad smile.

“Today is a special day… it’s Celine’s birthday!” Join us and share your wishes in the comments! ,, can we read in the caption of the publication. Many of his fans are not praying and over 2000 comments were published in an hour.