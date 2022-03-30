The Sixers know that the Bucks, Sun. Needs more adjustments after hard damage

The playoff series is often decided by adjustments, then adjustments to those adjustments, and so on.

With seven games left in their regular season, it’s clear the Sixers still need self-adjustment.

It’s not a sign that losing in double digits leads to a Sun and Bucks pre-playoff skid. In fact, the Sixers’ remaining strength of the schedule is the NBA’s smoothest, per tankathon.

It’s not even an apocalyptic announcement about the team’s post-season chances. The Sixers have a shot, and everything is in sight to click exactly when it needs to engage James Harden, a player similar to the one shown on Tuesday night.

Harden missed a possible three-pointer in a 118-116 loss to the Sixers in the Sixers’ final meaningful possession over Brooke Lopez…