The song Satyamev Jayate from Wakeel Saab was politely trolled – TheMiracleTech

Beginning with the first look poster of Wackel Saab, almost all promotional material, including songs and teasers, received a strong mixed response. Critics and feminists are not happy with the way Wakeel Saab’s producers have ignored the film’s leading women for unnecessarily exposing Pawan’s valor in all promotional material.

Now, the recently released Satyamev Jayate song of Wakeel Saab is also being ruthlessly trolled by the netizens on social media. The song is a full-on heroic tribute to Pawan Kalyan’s lawyer character. Even though a lawyer is like any other common citizen of the society, the film portrays Pawan’s character as a ‘messiah’, with some words calling him ‘Rakshak’ and ‘Rakshak’.

In particular, ‘Gelipinchu Ghanudu’, the line with Pawan, leads a large crowd in the background, being trolled with netizens arriving with Hitler memes. “He cannot win (in elections), but claims he will ensure people’s victory,” a viral meme says. Well, it seems that the makers are trying for superficial heroism falling behind in Pawan’s role as a lawyer.

Meanwhile, Die-Hard Pawan defends the hype tactics of fan-makers, saying that Pawan’s stardom will help in a serious, female-centric courtroom drama, such as Wackel Saab attracting more audiences in theaters. If the fans stick to its Bollywood original Pink story and promotional strategy, then the fans also agree that Wekel Saab will not click in Telugu.

