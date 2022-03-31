‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Entourage’ actor turns 76 – The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Herman, an actor in sopranos, entourage, Irishman And goodfellashas died, Hollywood Reporter Has been confirmed. He was 76 years old.

Herman’s representative T Keaton-Woods confirmed his death, shared with t heart 5 The following statement from the management company:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Paul Herman. A true character on and off screen. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and we will always remember his laughter and voice of adventure. We wish That you respect the privacy of the family at this time.”

A cause of death was not provided.

Hermann’s death was also announced sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli via Instagram on Wednesday. “Paulie was just a great friend,” wrote Imperioli. “A first-class storyteller…