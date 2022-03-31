‘The Sopranos’, ‘Goodfellas’ actor turns 76 — Deadline

Paul Herman, Brooklyn-born actor who appeared in such classic mob movies as Goodfellas, Once Upon a Time in America And Irishman But he is perhaps best known for his portrayal of club owner Peter “Bensey” Gita. the Sopranos, died on Tuesday. He was 76 years old.

His death was announced on Instagram by sopranos Co-star Michael Imperioli. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“Our friend and colleague Paul Hermann has passed away,” wrote Imperioli. “Paulie was just a great dude. A first-class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor. Goodfellas, Once Upon a Time in America, The Irishman and of course the Sopranos There are some highlights. Paulie has been away from me over the years and I am glad we got to spend…