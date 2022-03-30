The Sopranos star Paul Hermann has died at the age of 76

American actor Paul Herman, best known for his roles in the Sopranos And IrishmanHe passed away on his 76th birthday.

Hermann died on March 29 but his cause of death has not yet been released.

His death was confirmed by former artist Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti in the Sopranos. Herman played Peter ‘Bensy’ Geeta in the iconic HBO American crime-drama.

Imperioli announced the news on Instagram, saying that his “friend and colleague” had passed away.

“Paulie was just a great friend. A first-class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor,” wrote Imperioli.

,Goodfellas, Once Upon a Time in America, The Irishman and of course the Sopranos There are some highlights,” he continued.

“Polly has been away from me for the past few years and I…