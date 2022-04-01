The Spanish survived Alcaraz Kekmanovic and the Miami Masters 1000 . is a semifinalist in

Spain’s young tennis player Carlos Alcaraz made a stunning comeback against Serbian Miomir Kekmanovic in the semi-finals of the Miami Masters 1000 on Thursday.

The 18-year-old, who was already a semifinalist at Indian Wells this month in the first Masters 1000 of the year, defeated Kekmanovic 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) defeated. Best matches of the tournament.

In the semi-finals on Friday, this new player of Spanish tennis will face the defending champion Polish Hubert Herkaz of the tournament.

GBV/mA