The Split season 3 cast list: Full line-up and cameos as Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan return

The Split is returning to BBC One for its third and final season. The popular British legal drama follows the lives of three Defoe sisters, Hannah (Nicola Walker), Nina (Annabel Schole) and Rose (Fiona Button), and their formidable mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay).

Two viewers in the series saw how Hannah’s rock-solid marriage to Nathan, played by Stephen Mangan, fell apart because of her affair with her previous partner, Christie, played by Barry Atsama. The third season will pick up where it left off as Hannah and Nathan try to come to an amicable separation agreement.

A synopsis for the series reads: “Abi Morgan is set to end the trilogy with the most dramatic and heartwarming series ever, as we see a divorce lawyer coping with her own divorce. Fire. Adding fuel to…