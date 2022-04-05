The Split season 3: Viewers devastated by beloved character’s death

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Split Season 3 Episode 1.
After two years away, fans of The Split was delighted at the return of the legal drama to BBC One with a cast including Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Fiona Button, Annabel Schole and Barry Etsma.
However, that joy quickly turned to sadness when, in the final moments of the Season 3 premiere, a fan-favorite character was brutally killed.
In the new episode, James (Rudy Dharmalingam) and wife Rose (Fiona Button) are wrapping their heads around the idea of becoming adoptive parents after discovering they are unable to conceive.
The pair initially appeared to be at odds over the idea of adoption, with Rose reluctant to move forward…
