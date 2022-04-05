The Split season 3: Viewers devastated by beloved character’s death

The new season started off with a dramatic twist (Picture: BBC)

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Split Season 3 Episode 1.

After two years away, fans of The Split was delighted at the return of the legal drama to BBC One with a cast including Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Fiona Button, Annabel Schole and Barry Etsma.

However, that joy quickly turned to sadness when, in the final moments of the Season 3 premiere, a fan-favorite character was brutally killed.

In the new episode, James (Rudy Dharmalingam) and wife Rose (Fiona Button) are wrapping their heads around the idea of ​​becoming adoptive parents after discovering they are unable to conceive.

The pair initially appeared to be at odds over the idea of ​​adoption, with Rose reluctant to move forward…