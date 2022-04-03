The standard fell again in Schlesin, the union guaranteed its European ticket.

This Sunday afternoon, Standard de Lige hosted Union Saint-Guillois on the 33rd day of the Jupiler Pro League.

Luka Elsner decided to start Carcela and Van Damme this weekend. On the federalist side, Felice Mazzo pitched her elite team. Standard was eager to win revenge after beating the first leg, but also to win this last meeting at home in front of his twelfth man.

There will be no observation rounds during this part as Union will quickly open the scoring via a very good volley signed Teuma (9th), 0-1.

© Photonews

Standard would respond a few minutes later with a shot from Cafaro that would push Morris to push the ball away for a corner (12th) and a deflection from Amond which would hit the crossbar (16th). Shortly before the half-hour mark, the standard became par. Forgot on the surface…