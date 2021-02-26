The star-studded film ‘Chaos Walking’ will be released in India on this date!

The much-awaited star-studded film ‘Walking chaos’Has finally revealed its release date in India! The film features Tom Holland (Spiderman), Daisy Ridley (Star Wars), Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal, Doctor Strange), Nick Jonas (Jumanji), Damien Bichir (The Hight Eight), Cynthia Arivo (Bad Times in L. Roy) . And David Oyelowo (The Cloverfield Paradox).

‘Chaos Walking’ is based on the 2008 book trilogy of the same name, adopting his first book, ‘The Knife of Never Letting Go’ by Patrick Ness. Official Synopsis by Lionsgate – In the not-too-distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland), discovers a mysterious girl Viola (Daisy Ridley), who crashes lands on his planet, where all the women disappeared. Are and men are suffering. “Noise” – a force that puts all its ideas on display. In this dangerous scenario, Viola’s life is threatened – and Todd vows to protect her, must discover her inner strength and unlock the dark secrets of the planet. The film is directed by Doug Liman and the screenplay is written by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford.

‘Chaos Walking’ will be released in theaters on 4 March in India. For South Korea and the USA, the release dates are 24 February and 5 March respectively.