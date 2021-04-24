The stars gave their best wishes on Varun Dhawan’s birthday, seeing Arjun Kapoor’s message, you too will laugh

Varun Dhawan has turned 34 years outdated. In the present day he’s celebrating his birthday. On this event, followers from the nation and overseas are congratulating them. On the similar time, many Bollywood stars have lavished love on Varun Dhawan. Essentially the most particular of those was Arjun Kapoor’s birthday want. So allow us to present which stars have congratulated Varun Dhawan on his birthday.

The celebrities gave their finest needs

Sara Ali Khan posted a number of photos with Varun Dhawan on her Insta Story.

Madhuri Dixit has posted an image of her with Varun Dhawan on her Instagram. The image is of a dance present wherein Varun Dhawan arrived as a visitor. Madhuri and Varun pose to bop. The actress wrote within the caption- ‘Blissful Birthday Varun Dhawan, you must at all times be charming like this. A lot of love.’

Blissful Birthday, @Varun_dvn. Could your 12 months forward be as charming as you. Lot’s of affection 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/wh0431GSLB – Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 24, 2021

Anil Kapoor posted a number of photos with Varun Dhawan. He wrote- ‘Blissful Birthday Varun Thawan, Jug Jug Jio. A lot of happiness and love. ‘ Clarify that Anil Kapoor and Varun are doing the movie ‘Jug Jug Jio’ collectively.

Ritesh Deshmukh writes that ‘Blissful Birthday to Varun Dhawan, an power and expertise store. Keep wholesome keep secure. ‘

Wishing the power & expertise ki dukaan @Varun_dvn an important nice birthday! Keep wholesome, keep secure. pic.twitter.com/ANa0ihiIgB — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 24, 2021

Arjun Kapoor made a video by mixing a number of shirtless photos of Varun Dhawan. He has in contrast him to Mowgli. The music ‘Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai ..’ performs within the background of the video. Arjun Kapoor writes, ‘Juhu’s gorgeous shirtless, comfortable birthday.’