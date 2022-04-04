The Storks: “Keep KRC Genk in the play-offs”

After STVV’s victory at Zulte Waregem, KRC Genk had to maintain points at home against Eupen. With a 5-0 win, the Genkies were successful in that setup. Bernd Stork’s team is still in eighth place. There is only one game left.

“We took the first step, it was a deserved victory and we were able to celebrate with our supporters,” Bernd Stork later said. “I am very satisfied with my team’s performance. We played compact and gave some chances to the opponent.”

Onuachu scored two penalties. After the break, Ito, Heinen and Onuachu scored again. Racing Genk has to go to Sering on Saturday. STVV meets Standard.

“Nothing is at stake for Sering now,” remarks Stork in Sporza. “We have to prepare professionally in the coming days and then we will win that game as well. We have no other option, we have to take this big club to the playoffs. We have great players, that’s for sure…