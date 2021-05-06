The Story After A Leap IMMJ2 (FF) Episode – 10

Guys here you all missed and wanted riansh nokjhok so here you go ,

The Next day

After dropping kids at school when they are about to leave riansh see each other and missed to be close to each other and wanted to hug each other but can’t

Riddima : you !!?? Here ??

Vansh : yes , any problem

Riddima (murmurs) : haa , kyu nahi hote , tum hi ek problem hona (haa , why not it will be as you are only a problem )

Vansh : I listened it

Riddima : then stay quiet

At the same time a person with roses come to riddima and gives them to her

Person : how are you riddu

Riddima : I am fine

They start talking and laughing which irks vansh and he decides to interfere

Vansh : excuse me

Person : yes

Vansh : your dress got dirt , just clean it and come back

Riddima understands why he is saying like this

Person : I will be back riddu

Riddima nods and then she turns to see vansh’s angry face and she starts laughing

Vansh : (old vansh tone ) Interesting , Very Interesting , my sweetheart is laughing , when , I am angry

Riddima (still laughing) : vansh , how can I can’t laugh , after seeing your jealousy also

Vansh is still in angry mood

Riddima : yaar vansh , come on , he is aarush , my college mate and is elder than me 2 years , he is senior in our college and ya we shared a sister- brother relation

Vansh is relieved by her words

At school in classroom

Teacher : so tell me children whom you all love the most

Rishi : I love my mamu

Anju : even I

Vriddhi : I love my papa

Tanish : I love both papa and maa

Teacher : what about you rivan

Rivan : I love my each and every relations

The classes end

In the evening :

All kids are siting and waiting for their parents to pick them up

Rishi : guys as you all said rivan is a best flute player , he played , he is a prankster king of his school , he is , he is best in basketball and ya what’s your old school’s team name

Rivan : it’s ” Team Shadow ” and would you 2 like to join too in the team

Anju : yeah , for sure

At the entrance gate of school riansh are going to enter but collided with each other

Riddima (not seeing): yaa khuda, badmashi, kahi dikh nahi rahi hai kya, jabardasti karna pasand hai kya tujhe (oh god, you idiot, you can’t see, do you like to collide or what)

Vansh (not seeing ) : interesting , very interesting , I can observe that a person is colliding with me and saying that I bumped into that person

Riddima after listening his words understood it was he

Riddima : I am sorry I doesn’t know , as I wan in a hurry

Vansh after listening her words turned to see who it is

Before , vansh could speak she left to pick up the kids

Precap : Mothers day celebrations

Guys advance happy mother’s day and yah on this mothers day the truth will be revealed