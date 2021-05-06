The Story After A Leap IMMJ2 (FF) Episode – 10

Guys here you all missed and wanted riansh nokjhok so here you go ,
The Next day
After dropping kids at school when they are about to leave riansh see each other and missed to be close to each other and wanted to hug each other but can’t
Riddima : you !!?? Here ??
Vansh : yes , any problem
Riddima (murmurs) : haa , kyu nahi hote , tum hi ek problem hona (haa , why not it will be as you are only a problem )
Vansh : I listened it
Riddima : then stay quiet
At the same time a person with roses come to riddima and gives them to her
Person : how are you riddu
Riddima : I am fine
They start talking and laughing which irks vansh and he decides to interfere
Vansh : excuse me
Person : yes
Vansh : your dress got dirt , just clean it and come back
Riddima understands why he is saying like this
Person : I will be back riddu
Riddima nods and then she turns to see vansh’s angry face and she starts laughing
Vansh : (old vansh tone ) Interesting , Very Interesting , my sweetheart is laughing , when , I am angry
Riddima (still laughing) : vansh , how can I can’t laugh , after seeing your jealousy also
Vansh is still in angry mood
Riddima : yaar vansh , come on , he is aarush , my college mate and is elder than me 2 years , he is senior in our college and ya we shared a sister- brother relation
Vansh is relieved by her words
At school in classroom
Teacher : so tell me children whom you all love the most
Rishi : I love my mamu
Anju : even I
Vriddhi : I love my papa
Tanish : I love both papa and maa
Teacher : what about you rivan
Rivan : I love my each and every relations
The classes end
In the evening :
All kids are siting and waiting for their parents to pick them up
Rishi : guys as you all said rivan is a best flute player , he played , he is a prankster king of his school , he is , he is best in basketball and ya what’s your old school’s team name
Rivan : it’s ” Team Shadow ” and would you 2 like to join too in the team
Anju : yeah , for sure
At the entrance gate of school riansh are going to enter but collided with each other
Riddima (not seeing): yaa khuda, badmashi, kahi dikh nahi rahi hai kya, jabardasti karna pasand hai kya tujhe (oh god, you idiot, you can’t see, do you like to collide or what)
Vansh (not seeing ) : interesting , very interesting , I can observe that a person is colliding with me and saying that I bumped into that person
Riddima after listening his words understood it was he
Riddima : I am sorry I doesn’t know , as I wan in a hurry
Vansh after listening her words turned to see who it is
Before , vansh could speak she left to pick up the kids
Precap : Mothers day celebrations
Guys advance happy mother’s day and yah on this mothers day the truth will be revealed