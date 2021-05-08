The Story After A Leap IMMJ2 (FF) Episode – 11

Guys before starting the episode I have a note to isha who said that to end this ff and write new one and my answer is that I already ended two of my ffs and I dont wanna end this too so if you are not interested then dont read and yah I already written a new ff check it of but dont come in my way as it’s my ff and yah it’s not a note but a dhamki (warning)
🙃😒😜🙄😏🤨😎😉
The Episode starts with :
At school in rivan’s classroom
Teacher : so children tomorrow is mothers day and all have to perform something on this occasion , so who are interested raise your hands
Some children raise the hands
Rivan : mam I will say a speech
Rishi : and mam I will sing
Anju: mam I will do ballet dance
Tanish : mam I will play guitar
Vriddhi : mam I will do classical dance
Teacher : very good children so at evening you all could practice
All: ok I have
At evening :
Riansh came to pick up them
Rivan : guys I am going to play basket ball
Anju : but yaar what about your speech
Tanish : yes , you will not practice
Rivan : guys , its a speech about women so it will come from heart , so I will directly tell the speech on stage ok
He has gone to play basket ball
Riddima : vriddhi , which speech you all are talking about ??
Vriddhi : bua , its about women , as tomorrow is mother’s day
At that time abhi comes
Vriddhi: papa !!!
Tanish too sees him and hugs him
Then anju goes to rivan while drinking juice and it splits on rivan’s shirt
Rivan : what is this yaar , anju
Anju : sorry
Rivan : what sorry ?? You did it intentionally , am I right or am I right ?
Anju: yes
Rivan runs behind her to catch her
At that time , riansh started fighting :
Riddima : bhai , I can’t tolerate this idiot (whispers to abhi )
Vansh : who is idiot here ??
Ridima : you
Vansh : what ??
Vansh starts running behind while the kids are busy in their own work
Ridima: hurt, mr hate
Vansh : am I haivaan , seriously
Vansh pulls her close
Riddima : va……..van…..vansh…….what are you doing ??
Vansh : romance , sweet heart
Vansh makes her more closer , they missed this closeness as it has been years , they have been seperated and then riddima suddenly gets into reality and blinks and even vansh comes to reality
That day night :
Abhi on call : vansh , did you know who is your son ??
Vansh : no yaar , as he was in america how can I know him
Abhi (thinking): oh so VR dont know it was rivan , I will tell him tomorrow
Abhi : vansh I will introduce him tomorrow be ready , come with your whole family
Vansh : great see you tomorrow
Guys I kNow it was boring but tomorrow it will be nice