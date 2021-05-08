ENTERTAINMENT

The Story After A Leap IMMJ2 (FF) Episode – 11

Guys before starting the episode I have a note to isha who said that to end this ff and write new one and my answer is that I already ended two of my ffs and I dont wanna end this too so if you are not interested then dont read and yah I already written a new ff check it of but dont come in my way as it’s my ff and yah it’s not a note but a dhamki (warning)
The Episode starts with :

At school in rivan’s classroom

Teacher : so children tomorrow is mothers day and all have to perform something on this occasion , so who are interested raise your hands

Some children raise the hands

Rivan : mam I will say a speech

Rishi : and mam I will sing

Anju: mam I will do ballet dance

Tanish : mam I will play guitar

Vriddhi : mam I will do classical dance

Teacher : very good children so at evening you all could practice

All: ok I have

At evening :

Riansh came to pick up them

Rivan : guys I am going to play basket ball

Anju : but yaar what about your speech

Tanish : yes , you will not practice

Rivan : guys , its a speech about women so it will come from heart , so I will directly tell the speech on stage ok

He has gone to play basket ball

Riddima : vriddhi , which speech you all are talking about ??

Vriddhi : bua , its about women , as tomorrow is mother’s day

At that time abhi comes

Vriddhi: papa !!!

Tanish too sees him and hugs him

Then anju goes to rivan while drinking juice and it splits on rivan’s shirt

Rivan : what is this yaar , anju

Anju : sorry

Rivan : what sorry ?? You did it intentionally , am I right or am I right ?

Anju: yes

Rivan runs behind her to catch her

At that time , riansh started fighting :

Riddima : bhai , I can’t tolerate this idiot (whispers to abhi )

Vansh : who is idiot here ??

Ridima : you

Vansh : what ??

Vansh starts running behind while the kids are busy in their own work

Ridima: hurt, mr hate

Vansh : am I haivaan , seriously

Vansh pulls her close

Riddima : va……..van…..vansh…….what are you doing ??

Vansh : romance , sweet heart

Vansh makes her more closer , they missed this closeness as it has been years , they have been seperated and then riddima suddenly gets into reality and blinks and even vansh comes to reality

That day night :

Abhi on call : vansh , did you know who is your son ??

Vansh : no yaar , as he was in america how can I know him

Abhi (thinking): oh so VR dont know it was rivan , I will tell him tomorrow

Abhi : vansh I will introduce him tomorrow be ready , come with your whole family

Vansh : great see you tomorrow

Guys I kNow it was boring but tomorrow it will be nice

