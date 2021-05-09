The Story After A Leap IMMJ2 (FF) Episode – 12

Hi guys I am back and yah , thanks for everyone’s support , it means a lot for me and mrs isha , I have read your comment , so you are telling I will not have time , but my innocent isha sis , I said at first I am a student and now there are summer holidays for me and can’t I even update two updates per a day so for your kind information I can upload don’t worry and each and everyone , HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY TO ALL OF YOU , STAY BLESSED AND YES LET’S START :

And yah the Next day ,

The whole school is down at the garden of the school , students came wearing colourful outfits and yah even their parents came , especially their mothers , every child is sitting with their mother , and whole raisinghania family came , principal greeted them , after some performances of students , riddima came , raisinghania’s saw her and got emotional as they saw her after a long time , rivan came and hugged her tightly showing how much he badly missed her

Rivan : I missed you a lot

Riddima : missed you too , now come we can go and enjoy

Rivan : yes , but before it one thing , just wait here , I will be back

Riddima : ok , come soon

Rivan went , and after few min he came wearing his coat of his suit and keeping the buttons of it , he was looking soo handsome and yah many female students , kept crush on him , the whole raisinghania family observing him , what he is going to do , but riddima is looking some where else not knowing he is coming , at the same time , he took a rose from his pocket , and kissed it , he throwed it towards his mom and then he started running and suddenly kneeled down and the flower which he has thrown , exactly fallen at his mom and he catched it in a proposing style , suddenly riddima’s gaze fallen on him , she is confused of his antics

Rivan (soft , smooth , sweet voice) : Darling , you are my sunshine , who gives me brightness in my life , you are my moonlight , who gives sparkle in my world , you gave me immense love and you made many sacrifices for me , just to keep me happy , you didn’t gave me a single pain , and is always with me , in anything and everything , you supported me , cared for me very much , you always wished to keep me happy , you prayed for god for me , you always there for me at any situation , if anyone accused me , you always trusted me blindly , you never hurted me , and always done what I want , you supported me to do what I want , you are my everything , I LUV U MOM , I LOVE YOU SO MUCH 😘😘😘😘😍😍😍🤗🤗🤗☺️☺️😚😚😊😊😉😉😉 HAPPY MOTHER’S MAA

At that moment , riddima was gazing him and adoring very much , she kneeled down to his length , and then caressed his hair and holded his cheeks with her hands and kissed his forehead with happy tears rolling down from her eyes , seeing her tears , he wiped them and kissed her forehead , all present at there adoring them , The whole raisinghania family is awestruck , they can’t believe rivan is riansh ‘ s son , at that moment rivan took her to seat down and rivan sat on her lap , she was adoring him for his eternal care and love , she was thanking the god for giving her such a lovely and soft heartened son , later its rivan’s chance to perform , he got up and went towards the dias (stage ) and took the mike

Rivan : (gentle and soft – sweet voice) : good morning , ladies and gentlemen , first of all happy mother’s day to each and every mother , as from starting , when we are still in their womb , they care for us very much , they without even knowing , how we look , girl or boy , love us very much and give us love , and yah , that’s what the speciality of a mother is , they always treat us like a king or queen , they never ever give us a single pain , they always protect us from every single enemy , they never try to keep us in trouble , they will do anything for our happiness , and in the pregnancy state , they face a lot of hurdles to handle us , but they never feel us as a barrier , and what we will do , always kicking them and giving them mood swings , if it comes to husband or child , as a mother , we will be their first priority , even they neglect their husband for their children , and yah when it comes to the delivery of the child , they face a lot of hurdles , in that immense pain also , they pray to god for our well-being , and that we should be healthy , finally after a lot bearing of pain they finally give us birth , even they beared a lot of pain , when they see us , all pain vanish from them , the happy tears roll down from their eyes , they hug us a lovable , caring and a protective hug , representing that they are with us and will always be there for us , if we ask anything ,they will give without hesitating , they always want to keep us happy , and yah in pregnancy not only a mother but also a father has a lot to do , if their wife wanted something like food as they have moodswings , the husband have to fulfil their desire ,

or else , they will not be spared , and able to escape from their wife’s hands , and after the baby comes out the real movie starts right now , as pregnancy is just a trailer , till we grow up to our twenties , they are with us in each and everything , caring , loving and supporting us very much , and they will always be , each and every day , at morning , a bye and a kiss on our forehead , and saying take care and asking to eat the whole lunch , saying ,don’t be stressed , and finally with a smile on their face , waving good bye , at afternoon , in a worried way : did you have your lunch , how was it , don’t each junk , and at night , waiting for us till we come from office , not eating anything or resting themselves , and when we come , in a caring way : what happened , why are you soo late , any problem , did you ate something , wait let me serve you the food , fresh up and come down , i will feed you the food , today i made your favorite dishes , like this they will care for us soo much and when we are married , notknown about their partner , but yah they still care and call us to know what are they doing , for updates about their health , in this way till their last breath , if we love them or not , if we care for them or not , they will always , and if we left them at a oldage home also , they don’t think for themselves or our misdeeds but for our health , that is what a mother called , salute to each and every mother in the world , and once again happy mother’s day to all , thank you everyone .

Everyone are clapping for his lovely speech , the mothers who are listening it and even the father’s who are listening are getting emotional and some from seeing it in TV as it was a prestigious school it will telecast it’s celebrations on the TV

When rivan came to his mom , she is happily smiling and crying hearing his speech , she hugged him to make him understand, how she is truly happy for his lovely speech .

Everyone , mainly raisinghania and rathore family are adoring them and vansh was truly happy , he can’t believe that his son is rivan .

At night ,

Vansh explained how he met rivan , and yah everyone are truly happy for rivan

Precap : vansh tries to get close to rivan

Guys The whole speech is written with my whole heart , hope you guys liked it , bye buddies