ENTERTAINMENT

The Story After A Leap IMMJ2 (FF) Episode – 15

Telly Updates

And at night :

When everyone came to have their lunch , everyone sat down .

And riddima sat at last corner and when rivan signed to sit after riddima , avni took the place

Rivan (thinking ) : damn , I think not even god , but also family members are not supporting them , hmm , I think the whole bad is in the way of my parents path

Everyone are having their lunch and vansh is staring at riddima , and to take him back to reality , rivan snapped his fingers.

Rivan (whispering) : Mr VR , please keep yourself in control , just few time , and then you can stare at her your whole life , and yah , not only staring but also you can do what you want , so be patient , sabar ka phal bahut meeti hoti hai (the result or fruit of patience will always be sweet) .(naughty smirk)

Vansh (whispering to abhi) : abhi , did you or riddima done something , that made him like this , do he see any love stories or romantic movies , that his talking is like teenage boy .

Abhi (whispering) : we done nothing , but you done something , you became romantic after my sister entered in your life , so ” like father like son ” , as you know , children will always get hobbies , habits and behavior , mostly by their parents , and those are the symptoms , that rivan became like this , you are the one , for which , rivan is like this .

Vansh (whispering) : yaar , you will keep blaming me , or you will continue eating ??

Everyone finish eating and riddima goes and sits at the hale of the house , and vansh decides to talk with her , as rivan instructs but , this time abhi comes and speaks with her They chitchat with each other , like this

Vansh and Rivan get annoyed and leave from their

Rivan : I know you are annoyed , but what can we do , as time is not supporting us at all.

Vansh : yes , time will not support us , we only should do something , and should keep it in our control .

Rivan : but , what can we do ??

Vansh : you are not grown up , you will know when you will grow up , now go and sleep , morning I will say you .
*GIVES A NAUGHTY SMIRK*

Rivan : I can understand by your actions and words , that you are planning something romantic , Am I right ? Or Am I right ??

Vansh was shell shocked as he said the same dialogue of his .

Vansh : from where did you learn this dialogue ??

Rivan : hmm , I’m Unique Mr VR ,that I will have my own style , I hope you understood , you leave and have some quality time with mom . Good night .

Vansh smiles by his attitude and unique style he has .

(Note : as everyone are excited after seeing precap , now I am coming to that point only , so be patient , as ” sabar ka phal meeti hoti hain ” .)

Later , after chitchatting , riddima goes to her room , and goes near balcony and keeps staring at the moon .

And at that moment vansh secretly enters .

He comes near riddima , who was observing moon and was not noticing vansh .

And abhi and avni came to say something to riddima and at that moment , rivan , who is watching riansh , hit his head with his hand

Rivan came and took them with him and said

Rivan(sarcasm) : yaar , everyone , give some privacy man !! , After getting separated they doesn’t have time to spend with each other , please leave them alone , and make them enjoy their time . Don’t disturb them , tomorrow morning you can speak , and by now , you leave .

Abhi and avni laughed at his words and went to their room .

Now , rivan closed the door of riansh and went smiling and laughing , he gone to his room ,and slept

At riddima’s room balcony :

Riddima was staring at the moon when two cold hands touched her waist , chill went over her spines and nerves , she know whose touch it was , and the person is vansh , he kept his chin on her shoulder .

Vansh : (naughty , romantic & sweet) : SWEETHEART !!!!!

Riddima wanted him to be like this only , but she realised what happened in the past and hitted him softly with her hand elbow and he backed off

Vansh (fake pain) : ouchh sweet heart

Riddima who is concerned for him hot worried and turned back

Riddima (worried) : vansh , are you ok ?? , Anything happened to you ?? , I am sorry .

Vansh who was observing her smiled and pulled her by her waist

(Yeah , guys as it is riansh story , there will be romance , I know you all missed it , but believe me ,I will make sure to give romantic track too)

Riddima (still worried) : vansh !! , It’s not time for any romance , you have pain , come I will apply balm for it

Vansh : (smiling) sweetheart ……. , You are such an innocent and pure soul , that you can’t understand , what is truth , what is false , so what you got betrayed .

Riddima (backing off from his arms) : and you are one in those betrayers .

Vansh : sweetheart , please listen to me , I am not sr fault , the situation made me to do so .

Riddima : vansh , you are broke my trust and my heart , by saying those words , how can I believe you once again ??

Precap : a good news !!!

Stay tuned to know , what will happen next

Related Items:

Most Popular

81
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
25
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
25
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top