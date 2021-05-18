The Story After A Leap IMMJ2 (FF) Episode – 21

Hai everyone , I am much happy , I completed 20 episodes , thanks for everyone’s support .

The next day Morning :

At the hale of the house :

All are present .

Angre : bhai , now ishani is coming back

Vansh : don’t worry , we can handle her

Ishani enters VR Mansion

(Yaar a disclaimer : riddima went to hospital , so not present)

Ishani : (hugging vansh ) : bhai , I am back . Where is my rishi

Rishi : mumma , I am here

Ishani hugs him

Angre : so you forget your husband ??

Ishani : no yaar (hugs him )

Siya : di , you need to take rest , you are much tired .

Rishi : yes mom , now you rest , we can go for a movie , at evening

Ishani nods and leaves from there

Anju : finally , you some how made a plan , when bua comes , badi ma leaves

Nikhil : but how many days , we should hide bhabhi

Vansh : we will not hide

Angre : but what we will do ??

Vansh : we could think about it later , now everyone leave .

When riddima comes back , she goes to her room

Disclaimer : Aarushi Soni di , as meu requested , I am adding romantic moments , and I wantl add in every episode .❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

She finds vansh sitting on the bed and he is checking his files , she came and took a book from her hand bag and kept it on the bed , she came freshen up , and when vansh is doing his work ,he accidentally drops ink on the book

Riddima (angry) : vansh , what you have done ..

Vansh (confused) : what I have done ??

Riddima : (angry) you pour ink on my book , you know , it’s my favourite book , it will not be available every time .

She starts fighting with , and he starts coming close , she didn’t realise , what he is going to do , she continuously talks , but suddenly , she feels his lips on hers , yes he kissed her .

Riddima (feeling strange , weird , doesn’t understand what happened , and slowly she said ) : wha…..t ……….Ha

…….. penn……… ed……….. now?????????

Vansh : you are fighting with me , and I stopped you.

Riddima doesn’t understand anything and left to sleep

It’s 12:00am :

Riddima is sleeping , and vansh isn’t sleeping , as he isn’t getting sleep , he turned riddima’s side , and saw her sleeping peacefully , he is adoring her for her looks , keeping her hair strands , to the back her ears , he then kissed her cheeks and forehead and he saw a smile crept on her lips

Vansh is shocked

Vansh : so you are awake ???

Riddima : how can I sleep ? , When my love can’t sleep , what happened ??

Vansh : nothing , heavy work .

Riddima laughs

Vansh (angry ) : you are getting laugh , when I am not getting sleep

Riddima : no vansh , you want to sleep right??

Vansh : yes , do you have any solution ?

Riddima nods and opens her arms , he understands her gesture and comes close to her and sleeps on her chest , and he dozes off , smelling her fragrance .

Riddima :

Lagta hai mujhe,

Tujhe seene pe laga lu

Lagta hai mujhe,

Meri baahon mein tujhe khaid kar lu

Lagta hai mujhe,

Teri saath, meri har pal jee lu

Lagta hai mujhe,

Ki teri haath mat chod du

Lagta hai mujhe,

Meri pyaar ki mehsoos ko tere liye hi rakh lu

Lagta hai mujhe,

Teri saath aise hi reh lu

Translation for jaya shree sis:

(I feel like , keep you on my chest ,

I feel like , to cage you in my arms ,

I feel like ,to live every moment of my life with you .

I feel like , to not leave your hand ,

I feel like ,to keep my feelings only for you

I feel like , to live always like this with you )

The Next Morning :

Riddima refuses to come down

Vansh : but why sweetheart , don’t you have breakfast with everyone

Riddima : if ishani spots me then , she will hate you , for bringing me back .

Vansh : nothing will happen like this riddima . Don’t worry , now come down

Riddima : no , as I am fasting , you leave

Vansh : hmm , again you started doing fasting ?(strict way )

Riddima:(attitude) any problem ?????

Vansh leaves from there , everyone have breakfast

Vansh : ishani , I want you to meet someone .

Ishani: who bhai ??

Vansh makes her meet riddima

Ishani : (shocked) bhai , you hate her and her child to the core , isn’t it??

Vansh : yeah , but bcoz for her safety , as you tried to kill her , and , correction, it was our child ,not only hers .

Ishani : bhai , I didn’t tried to harm her

Angre : stop your acting ishani , now no more lies , riddima will stay here , and you should not even touch her .

Vansh takes riddima back to the room .

Vansh : sweetheart , don’t worry , nothing will happen .

Riddima : vansh , she agains starts hating me .

Vansh : no riddima , everything will sort out soon.

Vansh hugs her and gives riddima a

*Naughty smirk *

Riddima :(thinking) what he is going to do ?? , Is he going to do something naughty ? I have to somehow escape

She leaves till the room door , but before she could open it , vansh pulls her and pins her to the wall

Before riddima could speak something , he starts kissing her collar bone , she is moaning , as his beard is giving her chills to her spine , she is unable to stop him , before he could do anything further , a knock comes on the door

Vansh (hitting his fist to the wall in anger ): can’t they give some privacy ?, my wife came after 4years , and they are not even giving time to romance !!!!

Riddima takes the opportunity and somehow managed to open the door

She saw angre at the door step

Precap : a trouble