The Story After A Leap IMMJ2 (FF) Episode – 21

The next day Morning :
At the hale of the house :
All are present .
Angre : bhai , now ishani is coming back
Vansh : don’t worry , we can handle her
Ishani enters VR Mansion
(Yaar a disclaimer : riddima went to hospital , so not present)
Ishani : (hugging vansh ) : bhai , I am back . Where is my rishi
Rishi : mumma , I am here
Ishani hugs him
Angre : so you forget your husband ??
Ishani : no yaar (hugs him )
Siya : di , you need to take rest , you are much tired .
Rishi : yes mom , now you rest , we can go for a movie , at evening
Ishani nods and leaves from there
Anju : finally , you some how made a plan , when bua comes , badi ma leaves
Nikhil : but how many days , we should hide bhabhi
Vansh : we will not hide
Angre : but what we will do ??
Vansh : we could think about it later , now everyone leave .
When riddima comes back , she goes to her room
She finds vansh sitting on the bed and he is checking his files , she came and took a book from her hand bag and kept it on the bed , she came freshen up , and when vansh is doing his work ,he accidentally drops ink on the book
Riddima (angry) : vansh , what you have done ..
Vansh (confused) : what I have done ??
Riddima : (angry) you pour ink on my book , you know , it’s my favourite book , it will not be available every time .
She starts fighting with , and he starts coming close , she didn’t realise , what he is going to do , she continuously talks , but suddenly , she feels his lips on hers , yes he kissed her .
Riddima (feeling strange , weird , doesn’t understand what happened , and slowly she said ) : wha…..t ……….Ha
…….. penn……… ed……….. now?????????
Vansh : you are fighting with me , and I stopped you.
Riddima doesn’t understand anything and left to sleep
It’s 12:00am :
Riddima is sleeping , and vansh isn’t sleeping , as he isn’t getting sleep , he turned riddima’s side , and saw her sleeping peacefully , he is adoring her for her looks , keeping her hair strands , to the back her ears , he then kissed her cheeks and forehead and he saw a smile crept on her lips
Vansh is shocked
Vansh : so you are awake ???
Riddima : how can I sleep ? , When my love can’t sleep , what happened ??
Vansh : nothing , heavy work .
Riddima laughs
Vansh (angry ) : you are getting laugh , when I am not getting sleep
Riddima : no vansh , you want to sleep right??
Vansh : yes , do you have any solution ?
Riddima nods and opens her arms , he understands her gesture and comes close to her and sleeps on her chest , and he dozes off , smelling her fragrance .
Riddima :
Lagta hai mujhe,
Tujhe seene pe laga lu
Lagta hai mujhe,
Meri baahon mein tujhe khaid kar lu
Lagta hai mujhe,
Teri saath, meri har pal jee lu
Lagta hai mujhe,
Ki teri haath mat chod du
Lagta hai mujhe,
Meri pyaar ki mehsoos ko tere liye hi rakh lu
Lagta hai mujhe,
Teri saath aise hi reh lu
Translation for jaya shree sis:
(I feel like , keep you on my chest ,
I feel like , to cage you in my arms ,
I feel like ,to live every moment of my life with you .
I feel like , to not leave your hand ,
I feel like ,to keep my feelings only for you
I feel like , to live always like this with you )
The Next Morning :
Riddima refuses to come down
Vansh : but why sweetheart , don’t you have breakfast with everyone
Riddima : if ishani spots me then , she will hate you , for bringing me back .
Vansh : nothing will happen like this riddima . Don’t worry , now come down
Riddima : no , as I am fasting , you leave
Vansh : hmm , again you started doing fasting ?(strict way )
Riddima:(attitude) any problem ?????
Vansh leaves from there , everyone have breakfast
Vansh : ishani , I want you to meet someone .
Ishani: who bhai ??
Vansh makes her meet riddima
Ishani : (shocked) bhai , you hate her and her child to the core , isn’t it??
Vansh : yeah , but bcoz for her safety , as you tried to kill her , and , correction, it was our child ,not only hers .
Ishani : bhai , I didn’t tried to harm her
Angre : stop your acting ishani , now no more lies , riddima will stay here , and you should not even touch her .
Vansh takes riddima back to the room .
Vansh : sweetheart , don’t worry , nothing will happen .
Riddima : vansh , she agains starts hating me .
Vansh : no riddima , everything will sort out soon.
Vansh hugs her and gives riddima a
*Naughty smirk *
Riddima :(thinking) what he is going to do ?? , Is he going to do something naughty ? I have to somehow escape
She leaves till the room door , but before she could open it , vansh pulls her and pins her to the wall
Before riddima could speak something , he starts kissing her collar bone , she is moaning , as his beard is giving her chills to her spine , she is unable to stop him , before he could do anything further , a knock comes on the door
Vansh (hitting his fist to the wall in anger ): can’t they give some privacy ?, my wife came after 4years , and they are not even giving time to romance !!!!
Riddima takes the opportunity and somehow managed to open the door
She saw angre at the door step
Precap : a trouble