The Story After A Leap IMMJ2 (FF) Episode – 8

After enjoying the trip for few more days they go back to mumbai
At VR mansion
Siya : so how is your trip children
Rishi : so nice chachi , we loved it
Anju : yeah , and we enjoyed our new friends company
Ishani : and who are those new friends
Rishi : we will introduce them on some other day
Angre : first you all go and fresh up
Later , kids are playing and vansh is doing his incomplete work
At Rathore Mansion
Rivan : mom , at starting with whom I fought , now I became friends with her
Vriddhi : yeah , I really loved to be with them
Tanish : for now get ready , we will go to park
Vridhi and rivan nod
At the park
Even rishi and anju go to the park and meet them and they decide to keep a race and in it rivan won
Rivan to everyone: kabhi kushi, kabhi gham vaise hi, ek ek baar jeet tera, ek ek baar jeet mera
Next day :
At the school
Principal : so children the school is going to keep a fest
Rishi : yes , we can enjoy even more than the previous year
Vriddhi : so every year it will be ??
Anju : yess , and will always be updated
And then teacher calls them
Teacher : so children , there will be a dance competition too , so I will select the pairs now , who are interested come forward
Rivan – vriddhi
Tanish – ritu
Anju – karthik
Rishi-madhavi
But karthik doesn’t learn the steps well and vriddhi gets a sprain on her leg
Rivan : don’t worry yaar , it will be ok
Vriddhi : but with whom you will dance ??
Rivan : hmmm , I will ask mam ok you take care of yourself
Rivan goes to the teacher
Rivan : mam as my partner got a sprain on her leg , can you give me a new dance partner
Teacher : sure take , trisha
Rivan : mam , you know na few days back what happened , no I can’t
Teacher : ok , then take anju as her partner is no one
Rivan : great , thank u miss
Rivan goes to anju and they dance , later rivan goes to vriddhi and makes her leg normal
Precap : the school fest