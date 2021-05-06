The Story After A Leap IMMJ2 (FF) Episode – 9

And ya the school fest begins and some politicians and sportsmen are called as guests , there are food vendors and so many types of games are present in the fest , there is a lot of fun , and principal and guests gave some speeches and then students in the school start entertaining everyone by there various talents here ,

Vriddhi wrote an essay writing and gave a speech about the topic

And rivan and anju and other couples done dance performance , here there are parents present too

And rivan then played flute as a solo performance

And some other performances are done

The Next day

Here , trisha’s brother aniket comes to rivan and his group

Aniket : so you are rivan

Rivan : yes i am rivan

At the same time to take them back home riansh come to the school and see rivan

Aniket : ok so now I challenge you ki ……..

Before aniket could speak rivan interuppted and said

Rivan: mr aniket, zindagi mein ek baat yaad rakhna, ki jab tune kisi se bhi challenge karne ke pehle, tum kis se challenge kar rahi hoo, voh jaan lo (Mr.Aniket, remember one thing in your life, before you could challenge anyone, first learn with whom you are challenging)

Aniket : you are so over confident right , now your confidence will mix in the soil

Rivan : let’s see

Aniket : now only we can see , come and play with me basketball , if you will win , I will accept that you are brave and strong enough

Tanish : you want to accept the truth , that’s

not a big deal

Aniket : let’s see if it is true or false

They start playing

Vriddhi (laughs)

Vansh : why are you laughing vriddhi

Vriddhi : I am laughing , bcoz he is underestimating rivan , aniket don’t know about him well , when we are in america , he used to play basketball and he won soo many awards , trophies and medals for best player in basketball , now you see how rivan will play

They play basketball and finally with his moves he wins the challenge

Rivan : look mister aniket , never underestimate the power of rivan , as you don’t know about me clearly , I said you at first but you didn’t listen , now you see you lost , anyhow , enjoy your failure ,

Game …Over

Have a good day

Take care

Good bye

At Night

Vriddhi : so are you ready

Rivan : whatever is the situation

Whenever is the time

Whoever is the person

I am ready , for any thing , and everything

Vriddhi : then you should be fast

Rivan : ok

Tanish : vriddhi , so you are making him take setups ??

Vriddhi : yes , as I don’t wanna eat anything z if he will satisfy me , then we could see

Avni : you are really cruel , when your father will comeback , he will see your end

Rivan : just leave about it bua , you prepare everything she will come

Precap : what ?? Really

Guys hope you all liked it

Questions :

1.who could be the person in the precap

2 . Why the person said those words

Stay tuned to know

