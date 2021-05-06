The Story After A Leap IMMJ2 (FF) Episode – 9

And ya the school fest begins and some politicians and sportsmen are called as guests , there are food vendors and so many types of games are present in the fest , there is a lot of fun , and principal and guests gave some speeches and then students in the school start entertaining everyone by there various talents here ,
Vriddhi wrote an essay writing and gave a speech about the topic
And rivan and anju and other couples done dance performance , here there are parents present too
And rivan then played flute as a solo performance
And some other performances are done
The Next day
Here , trisha’s brother aniket comes to rivan and his group
Aniket : so you are rivan
Rivan : yes i am rivan
At the same time to take them back home riansh come to the school and see rivan
Aniket : ok so now I challenge you ki ……..
Before aniket could speak rivan interuppted and said
Rivan: mr aniket, zindagi mein ek baat yaad rakhna, ki jab tune kisi se bhi challenge karne ke pehle, tum kis se challenge kar rahi hoo, voh jaan lo (Mr.Aniket, remember one thing in your life, before you could challenge anyone, first learn with whom you are challenging)
Aniket : you are so over confident right , now your confidence will mix in the soil
Rivan : let’s see
Aniket : now only we can see , come and play with me basketball , if you will win , I will accept that you are brave and strong enough
Tanish : you want to accept the truth , that’s
not a big deal
Aniket : let’s see if it is true or false
They start playing
Vriddhi (laughs)
Vansh : why are you laughing vriddhi
Vriddhi : I am laughing , bcoz he is underestimating rivan , aniket don’t know about him well , when we are in america , he used to play basketball and he won soo many awards , trophies and medals for best player in basketball , now you see how rivan will play
They play basketball and finally with his moves he wins the challenge
Rivan : look mister aniket , never underestimate the power of rivan , as you don’t know about me clearly , I said you at first but you didn’t listen , now you see you lost , anyhow , enjoy your failure ,
Game …Over
Have a good day
Take care
Good bye
At Night
Vriddhi : so are you ready
Rivan : whatever is the situation
Whenever is the time
Whoever is the person
I am ready , for any thing , and everything
Vriddhi : then you should be fast
Rivan : ok
Tanish : vriddhi , so you are making him take setups ??
Vriddhi : yes , as I don’t wanna eat anything z if he will satisfy me , then we could see
Avni : you are really cruel , when your father will comeback , he will see your end
Rivan : just leave about it bua , you prepare everything she will come
Precap : what ?? Really
Guys hope you all liked it
Questions :
1.who could be the person in the precap
2 . Why the person said those words
Stay tuned to know
